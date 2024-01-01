Belize dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BZD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
3,599.08 cny

1.000 BZD = 3.599 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.8971.35983.1831.3440.7881.5341.658
1 ZAR0.05310.0724.4020.0710.0420.0810.088
1 CAD0.73613.9161.1890.9890.581.1281.22
1 INR0.0120.2270.01610.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BZD3.59908 CNY
5 BZD17.99540 CNY
10 BZD35.99080 CNY
20 BZD71.98160 CNY
50 BZD179.95400 CNY
100 BZD359.90800 CNY
250 BZD899.77000 CNY
500 BZD1,799.54000 CNY
1000 BZD3,599.08000 CNY
2000 BZD7,198.16000 CNY
5000 BZD17,995.40000 CNY
10000 BZD35,990.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Belize Dollar
1 CNY0.27785 BZD
5 CNY1.38925 BZD
10 CNY2.77849 BZD
20 CNY5.55698 BZD
50 CNY13.89245 BZD
100 CNY27.78490 BZD
250 CNY69.46225 BZD
500 CNY138.92450 BZD
1000 CNY277.84900 BZD
2000 CNY555.69800 BZD
5000 CNY1,389.24500 BZD
10000 CNY2,778.49000 BZD