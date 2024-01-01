Belarusian rubles to Jersey pounds today

1.000 BYN = 0.2413 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1871.4741.6630.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5851.7261.9471.13121.376
1 USD0.9220.788183.1871.361.5340.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Jersey pound
1 BYN0.24128 JEP
5 BYN1.20639 JEP
10 BYN2.41279 JEP
20 BYN4.82558 JEP
50 BYN12.06395 JEP
100 BYN24.12790 JEP
250 BYN60.31975 JEP
500 BYN120.63950 JEP
1000 BYN241.27900 JEP
2000 BYN482.55800 JEP
5000 BYN1,206.39500 JEP
10000 BYN2,412.79000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 JEP4.14458 BYN
5 JEP20.72290 BYN
10 JEP41.44580 BYN
20 JEP82.89160 BYN
50 JEP207.22900 BYN
100 JEP414.45800 BYN
250 JEP1,036.14500 BYN
500 JEP2,072.29000 BYN
1000 JEP4,144.58000 BYN
2000 JEP8,289.16000 BYN
5000 JEP20,722.90000 BYN
10000 JEP41,445.80000 BYN