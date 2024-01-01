10 Brazilian reais to Vanuatu vatus

Convert BRL to VUV at the real exchange rate

10 brl
220 vuv

R$1.000 BRL = VT21.97 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.103223.5442
Low21.181821.1818
Average21.631022.2631
Change-0.36%-6.47%
View full history

1 BRL to VUV stats

The performance of BRL to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.1032 and a 30 day low of 21.1818. This means the 30 day average was 21.6310. The change for BRL to VUV was -0.36.

The performance of BRL to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.5442 and a 90 day low of 21.1818. This means the 90 day average was 22.2631. The change for BRL to VUV was -6.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BRL21.97070 VUV
5 BRL109.85350 VUV
10 BRL219.70700 VUV
20 BRL439.41400 VUV
50 BRL1,098.53500 VUV
100 BRL2,197.07000 VUV
250 BRL5,492.67500 VUV
500 BRL10,985.35000 VUV
1000 BRL21,970.70000 VUV
2000 BRL43,941.40000 VUV
5000 BRL109,853.50000 VUV
10000 BRL219,707.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Brazilian Real
1 VUV0.04552 BRL
5 VUV0.22758 BRL
10 VUV0.45515 BRL
20 VUV0.91030 BRL
50 VUV2.27576 BRL
100 VUV4.55152 BRL
250 VUV11.37880 BRL
500 VUV22.75760 BRL
1000 VUV45.51520 BRL
2000 VUV91.03040 BRL
5000 VUV227.57600 BRL
10000 VUV455.15200 BRL