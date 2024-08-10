Brazilian real to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Vanuatu vatus is currently 21.971 today, reflecting a 0.460% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.533% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 22.029 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 20.974 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.952% increase in value.