10 thousand Brazilian reais to Macedonian denars

Convert BRL to MKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
102,311 mkd

R$1.000 BRL = ден10.23 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.415711.1086
Low9.88809.8880
Average10.128810.5164
Change-1.62%-7.90%
View full history

1 BRL to MKD stats

The performance of BRL to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4157 and a 30 day low of 9.8880. This means the 30 day average was 10.1288. The change for BRL to MKD was -1.62.

The performance of BRL to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.1086 and a 90 day low of 9.8880. This means the 90 day average was 10.5164. The change for BRL to MKD was -7.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Macedonian Denar
1 BRL10.23110 MKD
5 BRL51.15550 MKD
10 BRL102.31100 MKD
20 BRL204.62200 MKD
50 BRL511.55500 MKD
100 BRL1,023.11000 MKD
250 BRL2,557.77500 MKD
500 BRL5,115.55000 MKD
1000 BRL10,231.10000 MKD
2000 BRL20,462.20000 MKD
5000 BRL51,155.50000 MKD
10000 BRL102,311.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Brazilian Real
1 MKD0.09774 BRL
5 MKD0.48871 BRL
10 MKD0.97742 BRL
20 MKD1.95483 BRL
50 MKD4.88709 BRL
100 MKD9.77417 BRL
250 MKD24.43543 BRL
500 MKD48.87085 BRL
1000 MKD97.74170 BRL
2000 MKD195.48340 BRL
5000 MKD488.70850 BRL
10000 MKD977.41700 BRL