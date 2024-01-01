50 Brazilian reais to Moldovan leus

Convert BRL to MDL at the real exchange rate

50 brl
159.35 mdl

R$1.000 BRL = L3.187 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.26113.4587
Low3.07753.0775
Average3.16063.2685
Change-2.27%-7.36%
1 BRL to MDL stats

The performance of BRL to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2611 and a 30 day low of 3.0775. This means the 30 day average was 3.1606. The change for BRL to MDL was -2.27.

The performance of BRL to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4587 and a 90 day low of 3.0775. This means the 90 day average was 3.2685. The change for BRL to MDL was -7.36.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moldovan Leu
1 BRL3.18690 MDL
5 BRL15.93450 MDL
10 BRL31.86900 MDL
20 BRL63.73800 MDL
50 BRL159.34500 MDL
100 BRL318.69000 MDL
250 BRL796.72500 MDL
500 BRL1,593.45000 MDL
1000 BRL3,186.90000 MDL
2000 BRL6,373.80000 MDL
5000 BRL15,934.50000 MDL
10000 BRL31,869.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Brazilian Real
1 MDL0.31378 BRL
5 MDL1.56892 BRL
10 MDL3.13784 BRL
20 MDL6.27568 BRL
50 MDL15.68920 BRL
100 MDL31.37840 BRL
250 MDL78.44600 BRL
500 MDL156.89200 BRL
1000 MDL313.78400 BRL
2000 MDL627.56800 BRL
5000 MDL1,568.92000 BRL
10000 MDL3,137.84000 BRL