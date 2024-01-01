10 thousand Brazilian reais to Jersey pounds

Convert BRL to JEP at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
1,422.77 jep

R$1.000 BRL = £0.1423 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to JEP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14230.1550
Low0.13630.1363
Average0.13900.1448
Change0.01%-8.20%
View full history

1 BRL to JEP stats

The performance of BRL to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1423 and a 30 day low of 0.1363. This means the 30 day average was 0.1390. The change for BRL to JEP was 0.01.

The performance of BRL to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1550 and a 90 day low of 0.1363. This means the 90 day average was 0.1448. The change for BRL to JEP was -8.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jersey pound
1 BRL0.14228 JEP
5 BRL0.71138 JEP
10 BRL1.42277 JEP
20 BRL2.84554 JEP
50 BRL7.11385 JEP
100 BRL14.22770 JEP
250 BRL35.56925 JEP
500 BRL71.13850 JEP
1000 BRL142.27700 JEP
2000 BRL284.55400 JEP
5000 BRL711.38500 JEP
10000 BRL1,422.77000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Brazilian Real
1 JEP7.02855 BRL
5 JEP35.14275 BRL
10 JEP70.28550 BRL
20 JEP140.57100 BRL
50 JEP351.42750 BRL
100 JEP702.85500 BRL
250 JEP1,757.13750 BRL
500 JEP3,514.27500 BRL
1000 JEP7,028.55000 BRL
2000 JEP14,057.10000 BRL
5000 JEP35,142.75000 BRL
10000 JEP70,285.50000 BRL