10 thousand Brazilian reais to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BRL to CRC at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
961,788 crc

R$1.000 BRL = ₡96.18 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High97.0562100.9340
Low91.402391.4023
Average94.190396.7847
Change-0.26%-3.24%
1 BRL to CRC stats

The performance of BRL to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 97.0562 and a 30 day low of 91.4023. This means the 30 day average was 94.1903. The change for BRL to CRC was -0.26.

The performance of BRL to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 100.9340 and a 90 day low of 91.4023. This means the 90 day average was 96.7847. The change for BRL to CRC was -3.24.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Costa Rican Colón
1 BRL96.17880 CRC
5 BRL480.89400 CRC
10 BRL961.78800 CRC
20 BRL1,923.57600 CRC
50 BRL4,808.94000 CRC
100 BRL9,617.88000 CRC
250 BRL24,044.70000 CRC
500 BRL48,089.40000 CRC
1000 BRL96,178.80000 CRC
2000 BRL192,357.60000 CRC
5000 BRL480,894.00000 CRC
10000 BRL961,788.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Brazilian Real
1 CRC0.01040 BRL
5 CRC0.05199 BRL
10 CRC0.10397 BRL
20 CRC0.20795 BRL
50 CRC0.51987 BRL
100 CRC1.03973 BRL
250 CRC2.59933 BRL
500 CRC5.19865 BRL
1000 CRC10.39730 BRL
2000 CRC20.79460 BRL
5000 CRC51.98650 BRL
10000 CRC103.97300 BRL