10 Brazilian reais to Costa Rican colóns
Convert BRL to CRC at the real exchange rate
|1 BRL to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|97.0562
|100.9340
|Low
|91.4023
|91.4023
|Average
|94.1903
|96.7847
|Change
|-0.26%
|-3.24%
|View full history
1 BRL to CRC stats
The performance of BRL to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 97.0562 and a 30 day low of 91.4023. This means the 30 day average was 94.1903. The change for BRL to CRC was -0.26.
The performance of BRL to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 100.9340 and a 90 day low of 91.4023. This means the 90 day average was 96.7847. The change for BRL to CRC was -3.24.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Costa Rican colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Costa Rican Colón
|1 BRL
|96.17880 CRC
|5 BRL
|480.89400 CRC
|10 BRL
|961.78800 CRC
|20 BRL
|1,923.57600 CRC
|50 BRL
|4,808.94000 CRC
|100 BRL
|9,617.88000 CRC
|250 BRL
|24,044.70000 CRC
|500 BRL
|48,089.40000 CRC
|1000 BRL
|96,178.80000 CRC
|2000 BRL
|192,357.60000 CRC
|5000 BRL
|480,894.00000 CRC
|10000 BRL
|961,788.00000 CRC