1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Singapore dollars

Convert BOB to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
191.16 sgd

Bs1.000 BOB = S$0.1912 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BOB to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19500.1968
Low0.19120.1912
Average0.19380.1950
Change-1.42%-2.28%
1 BOB to SGD stats

The performance of BOB to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1950 and a 30 day low of 0.1912. This means the 30 day average was 0.1938. The change for BOB to SGD was -1.42.

The performance of BOB to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1968 and a 90 day low of 0.1912. This means the 90 day average was 0.1950. The change for BOB to SGD was -2.28.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Singapore Dollar
1 BOB0.19116 SGD
5 BOB0.95577 SGD
10 BOB1.91155 SGD
20 BOB3.82310 SGD
50 BOB9.55775 SGD
100 BOB19.11550 SGD
250 BOB47.78875 SGD
500 BOB95.57750 SGD
1000 BOB191.15500 SGD
2000 BOB382.31000 SGD
5000 BOB955.77500 SGD
10000 BOB1,911.55000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 SGD5.23135 BOB
5 SGD26.15675 BOB
10 SGD52.31350 BOB
20 SGD104.62700 BOB
50 SGD261.56750 BOB
100 SGD523.13500 BOB
250 SGD1,307.83750 BOB
500 SGD2,615.67500 BOB
1000 SGD5,231.35000 BOB
2000 SGD10,462.70000 BOB
5000 SGD26,156.75000 BOB
10000 SGD52,313.50000 BOB