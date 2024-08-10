Bolivian boliviano to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Singapore dollars is currently 0.191 today, reflecting a -0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.651% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.193 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 0.191 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.484% decrease in value.