5 Bermudan dollars to Guernsey pounds

Convert BMD to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 bmd
3.92 ggp

$1.000 BMD = £0.7838 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to GGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78850.7986
Low0.76870.7687
Average0.77710.7834
Change1.29%-1.86%
1 BMD to GGP stats

The performance of BMD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7885 and a 30 day low of 0.7687. This means the 30 day average was 0.7771. The change for BMD to GGP was 1.29.

The performance of BMD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7986 and a 90 day low of 0.7687. This means the 90 day average was 0.7834. The change for BMD to GGP was -1.86.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 BMD0.78376 GGP
5 BMD3.91881 GGP
10 BMD7.83761 GGP
20 BMD15.67522 GGP
50 BMD39.18805 GGP
100 BMD78.37610 GGP
250 BMD195.94025 GGP
500 BMD391.88050 GGP
1000 BMD783.76100 GGP
2000 BMD1,567.52200 GGP
5000 BMD3,918.80500 GGP
10000 BMD7,837.61000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 GGP1.27590 BMD
5 GGP6.37950 BMD
10 GGP12.75900 BMD
20 GGP25.51800 BMD
50 GGP63.79500 BMD
100 GGP127.59000 BMD
250 GGP318.97500 BMD
500 GGP637.95000 BMD
1000 GGP1,275.90000 BMD
2000 GGP2,551.80000 BMD
5000 GGP6,379.50000 BMD
10000 GGP12,759.00000 BMD