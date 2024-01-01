5 Bermudan dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert BMD to FJD at the real exchange rate

5 bmd
11.23 fjd

$1.000 BMD = FJ$2.246 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.28572.2857
Low2.23892.2389
Average2.26312.2584
Change-0.18%-1.08%
1 BMD to FJD stats

The performance of BMD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2857 and a 30 day low of 2.2389. This means the 30 day average was 2.2631. The change for BMD to FJD was -0.18.

The performance of BMD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2857 and a 90 day low of 2.2389. This means the 90 day average was 2.2584. The change for BMD to FJD was -1.08.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BMD2.24618 FJD
5 BMD11.23090 FJD
10 BMD22.46180 FJD
20 BMD44.92360 FJD
50 BMD112.30900 FJD
100 BMD224.61800 FJD
250 BMD561.54500 FJD
500 BMD1,123.09000 FJD
1000 BMD2,246.18000 FJD
2000 BMD4,492.36000 FJD
5000 BMD11,230.90000 FJD
10000 BMD22,461.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 FJD0.44520 BMD
5 FJD2.22600 BMD
10 FJD4.45200 BMD
20 FJD8.90400 BMD
50 FJD22.26000 BMD
100 FJD44.52000 BMD
250 FJD111.30000 BMD
500 FJD222.60000 BMD
1000 FJD445.20000 BMD
2000 FJD890.40000 BMD
5000 FJD2,226.00000 BMD
10000 FJD4,452.00000 BMD