100 Bahraini dinars to Russian rubles

Convert BHD to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 bhd
23,501.40 rub

.د.ب1.000 BHD = руб235.0 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High235.0140245.8070
Low225.1600221.5150
Average230.3810234.1335
Change1.02%-4.39%
1 BHD to RUB stats

The performance of BHD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 235.0140 and a 30 day low of 225.1600. This means the 30 day average was 230.3810. The change for BHD to RUB was 1.02.

The performance of BHD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 245.8070 and a 90 day low of 221.5150. This means the 90 day average was 234.1335. The change for BHD to RUB was -4.39.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 BHD235.01400 RUB
5 BHD1,175.07000 RUB
10 BHD2,350.14000 RUB
20 BHD4,700.28000 RUB
50 BHD11,750.70000 RUB
100 BHD23,501.40000 RUB
250 BHD58,753.50000 RUB
500 BHD117,507.00000 RUB
1000 BHD235,014.00000 RUB
2000 BHD470,028.00000 RUB
5000 BHD1,175,070.00000 RUB
10000 BHD2,350,140.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bahraini Dinar
1 RUB0.00426 BHD
5 RUB0.02128 BHD
10 RUB0.04255 BHD
20 RUB0.08510 BHD
50 RUB0.21275 BHD
100 RUB0.42551 BHD
250 RUB1.06377 BHD
500 RUB2.12754 BHD
1000 RUB4.25507 BHD
2000 RUB8.51014 BHD
5000 RUB21.27535 BHD
10000 RUB42.55070 BHD