1,000 bhd
9,823.06 pen

1.000 BHD = 9.823 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BHD9.82306 PEN
5 BHD49.11530 PEN
10 BHD98.23060 PEN
20 BHD196.46120 PEN
50 BHD491.15300 PEN
100 BHD982.30600 PEN
250 BHD2,455.76500 PEN
500 BHD4,911.53000 PEN
1000 BHD9,823.06000 PEN
2000 BHD19,646.12000 PEN
5000 BHD49,115.30000 PEN
10000 BHD98,230.60000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bahraini Dinar
1 PEN0.10180 BHD
5 PEN0.50901 BHD
10 PEN1.01801 BHD
20 PEN2.03602 BHD
50 PEN5.09005 BHD
100 PEN10.18010 BHD
250 PEN25.45025 BHD
500 PEN50.90050 BHD
1000 PEN101.80100 BHD
2000 PEN203.60200 BHD
5000 PEN509.00500 BHD
10000 PEN1,018.01000 BHD