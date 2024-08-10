Bahraini dinar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 9.900 today, reflecting a 0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.271% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 9.975 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 9.871 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.601% increase in value.