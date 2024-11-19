Bahraini dinar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 10.067 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.012% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 10.108 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 10.043 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.338% increase in value.