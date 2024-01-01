5,000 Bahraini dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles
Convert BHD to PEN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BHD to PEN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.9814
|10.2125
|Low
|9.8550
|9.8550
|Average
|9.9201
|9.9767
|Change
|-0.81%
|0.41%
|View full history
1 BHD to PEN stats
The performance of BHD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9814 and a 30 day low of 9.8550. This means the 30 day average was 9.9201. The change for BHD to PEN was -0.81.
The performance of BHD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2125 and a 90 day low of 9.8550. This means the 90 day average was 9.9767. The change for BHD to PEN was 0.41.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 BHD
|9.90027 PEN
|5 BHD
|49.50135 PEN
|10 BHD
|99.00270 PEN
|20 BHD
|198.00540 PEN
|50 BHD
|495.01350 PEN
|100 BHD
|990.02700 PEN
|250 BHD
|2,475.06750 PEN
|500 BHD
|4,950.13500 PEN
|1000 BHD
|9,900.27000 PEN
|2000 BHD
|19,800.54000 PEN
|5000 BHD
|49,501.35000 PEN
|10000 BHD
|99,002.70000 PEN