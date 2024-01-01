100 Bahraini dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BHD to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 bhd
990.03 pen

.د.ب1.000 BHD = S/.9.900 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.981410.2125
Low9.85509.8550
Average9.92019.9767
Change-0.81%0.41%
1 BHD to PEN stats

The performance of BHD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9814 and a 30 day low of 9.8550. This means the 30 day average was 9.9201. The change for BHD to PEN was -0.81.

The performance of BHD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2125 and a 90 day low of 9.8550. This means the 90 day average was 9.9767. The change for BHD to PEN was 0.41.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BHD9.90027 PEN
5 BHD49.50135 PEN
10 BHD99.00270 PEN
20 BHD198.00540 PEN
50 BHD495.01350 PEN
100 BHD990.02700 PEN
250 BHD2,475.06750 PEN
500 BHD4,950.13500 PEN
1000 BHD9,900.27000 PEN
2000 BHD19,800.54000 PEN
5000 BHD49,501.35000 PEN
10000 BHD99,002.70000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bahraini Dinar
1 PEN0.10101 BHD
5 PEN0.50504 BHD
10 PEN1.01007 BHD
20 PEN2.02014 BHD
50 PEN5.05035 BHD
100 PEN10.10070 BHD
250 PEN25.25175 BHD
500 PEN50.50350 BHD
1000 PEN101.00700 BHD
2000 PEN202.01400 BHD
5000 PEN505.03500 BHD
10000 PEN1,010.07000 BHD