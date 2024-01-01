10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BHD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bhd
7,955,700.00 lkr

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Sr795.6 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High805.9680810.5700
Low795.5700791.8060
Average802.3810802.6404
Change-0.94%0.48%
1 BHD to LKR stats

The performance of BHD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 805.9680 and a 30 day low of 795.5700. This means the 30 day average was 802.3810. The change for BHD to LKR was -0.94.

The performance of BHD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 810.5700 and a 90 day low of 791.8060. This means the 90 day average was 802.6404. The change for BHD to LKR was 0.48.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BHD795.57000 LKR
5 BHD3,977.85000 LKR
10 BHD7,955.70000 LKR
20 BHD15,911.40000 LKR
50 BHD39,778.50000 LKR
100 BHD79,557.00000 LKR
250 BHD198,892.50000 LKR
500 BHD397,785.00000 LKR
1000 BHD795,570.00000 LKR
2000 BHD1,591,140.00000 LKR
5000 BHD3,977,850.00000 LKR
10000 BHD7,955,700.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 LKR0.00126 BHD
5 LKR0.00628 BHD
10 LKR0.01257 BHD
20 LKR0.02514 BHD
50 LKR0.06285 BHD
100 LKR0.12570 BHD
250 LKR0.31424 BHD
500 LKR0.62848 BHD
1000 LKR1.25696 BHD
2000 LKR2.51392 BHD
5000 LKR6.28480 BHD
10000 LKR12.56960 BHD