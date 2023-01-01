2000 Sri Lankan rupees to Bahraini dinars

Convert LKR to BHD at the real exchange rate

2,000 lkr
2.294 bhd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00115 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87051.0908590.95231.493921.662880.9643518.736
1 GBP1.1487711.25315104.4851.716191.910291.1078121.5236
1 USD0.916750.797989183.37751.36951.524390.8840517.1756
1 INR0.01099480.00957080.011993610.01642530.0182830.0106030.205998

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 LKR0.00115 BHD
5 LKR0.00573 BHD
10 LKR0.01147 BHD
20 LKR0.02294 BHD
50 LKR0.05734 BHD
100 LKR0.11468 BHD
250 LKR0.28669 BHD
500 LKR0.57338 BHD
1000 LKR1.14676 BHD
2000 LKR2.29352 BHD
5000 LKR5.73380 BHD
10000 LKR11.46760 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BHD872.02200 LKR
5 BHD4360.11000 LKR
10 BHD8720.22000 LKR
20 BHD17440.44000 LKR
50 BHD43601.10000 LKR
100 BHD87202.20000 LKR
250 BHD218005.50000 LKR
500 BHD436011.00000 LKR
1000 BHD872022.00000 LKR
2000 BHD1744044.00000 LKR
5000 BHD4360110.00000 LKR
10000 BHD8720220.00000 LKR