10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BHD to LKR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Sr771.6 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
BHD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 BHD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High778.6910809.3920
Low771.5890771.5890
Average776.4577786.4022
Change-0.64%-3.16%
1 BHD to LKR stats

The performance of BHD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 778.6910 and a 30 day low of 771.5890. This means the 30 day average was 776.4577. The change for BHD to LKR was -0.64.

The performance of BHD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 809.3920 and a 90 day low of 771.5890. This means the 90 day average was 786.4022. The change for BHD to LKR was -3.16.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BHD771.58900 LKR
5 BHD3,857.94500 LKR
10 BHD7,715.89000 LKR
20 BHD15,431.78000 LKR
50 BHD38,579.45000 LKR
100 BHD77,158.90000 LKR
250 BHD192,897.25000 LKR
500 BHD385,794.50000 LKR
1000 BHD771,589.00000 LKR
2000 BHD1,543,178.00000 LKR
5000 BHD3,857,945.00000 LKR
10000 BHD7,715,890.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 LKR0.00130 BHD
5 LKR0.00648 BHD
10 LKR0.01296 BHD
20 LKR0.02592 BHD
50 LKR0.06480 BHD
100 LKR0.12960 BHD
250 LKR0.32401 BHD
500 LKR0.64802 BHD
1000 LKR1.29603 BHD
2000 LKR2.59206 BHD
5000 LKR6.48015 BHD
10000 LKR12.96030 BHD