Bahraini dinars to Swiss francs today

Convert BHD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
2,364.34 chf

1.000 BHD = 2.364 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.1590.9221.65918.9491,504.021.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0860.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.14811.79920.5421,630.431.4741.458
1 NZD0.60350.1160.556111.42906.3980.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 BHD2.36434 CHF
5 BHD11.82170 CHF
10 BHD23.64340 CHF
20 BHD47.28680 CHF
50 BHD118.21700 CHF
100 BHD236.43400 CHF
250 BHD591.08500 CHF
500 BHD1,182.17000 CHF
1000 BHD2,364.34000 CHF
2000 BHD4,728.68000 CHF
5000 BHD11,821.70000 CHF
10000 BHD23,643.40000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 CHF0.42295 BHD
5 CHF2.11476 BHD
10 CHF4.22951 BHD
20 CHF8.45902 BHD
50 CHF21.14755 BHD
100 CHF42.29510 BHD
250 CHF105.73775 BHD
500 CHF211.47550 BHD
1000 CHF422.95100 BHD
2000 CHF845.90200 BHD
5000 CHF2,114.75500 BHD
10000 CHF4,229.51000 BHD