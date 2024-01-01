20 Bahraini dinars to Swiss francs

Convert BHD to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
45.90 chf

.د.ب1.000 BHD = SFr.2.295 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.38522.4277
Low2.26152.2615
Average2.33682.3711
Change-3.79%-4.54%
View full history

1 BHD to CHF stats

The performance of BHD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3852 and a 30 day low of 2.2615. This means the 30 day average was 2.3368. The change for BHD to CHF was -3.79.

The performance of BHD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4277 and a 90 day low of 2.2615. This means the 90 day average was 2.3711. The change for BHD to CHF was -4.54.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 BHD2.29483 CHF
5 BHD11.47415 CHF
10 BHD22.94830 CHF
20 BHD45.89660 CHF
50 BHD114.74150 CHF
100 BHD229.48300 CHF
250 BHD573.70750 CHF
500 BHD1,147.41500 CHF
1000 BHD2,294.83000 CHF
2000 BHD4,589.66000 CHF
5000 BHD11,474.15000 CHF
10000 BHD22,948.30000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 CHF0.43576 BHD
5 CHF2.17882 BHD
10 CHF4.35763 BHD
20 CHF8.71526 BHD
50 CHF21.78815 BHD
100 CHF43.57630 BHD
250 CHF108.94075 BHD
500 CHF217.88150 BHD
1000 CHF435.76300 BHD
2000 CHF871.52600 BHD
5000 CHF2,178.81500 BHD
10000 CHF4,357.63000 BHD