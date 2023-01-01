Bahraini dinars to Swiss francs today

Convert BHD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
2362.45 chf

1.00000 BHD = 2.36245 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24380.92241.6723818.319844.0531.372651.34925
1 INR0.012012910.01108050.02009020.22006410.13950.01648950.0162084
1 EUR1.0841590.248811.8131119.8605915.081.488161.46279
1 NZD0.5979549.77560.551538110.9538504.7010.8207760.806784

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 BHD2.36245 CHF
5 BHD11.81225 CHF
10 BHD23.62450 CHF
20 BHD47.24900 CHF
50 BHD118.12250 CHF
100 BHD236.24500 CHF
250 BHD590.61250 CHF
500 BHD1181.22500 CHF
1000 BHD2362.45000 CHF
2000 BHD4724.90000 CHF
5000 BHD11812.25000 CHF
10000 BHD23624.50000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 CHF0.42329 BHD
5 CHF2.11645 BHD
10 CHF4.23289 BHD
20 CHF8.46578 BHD
50 CHF21.16445 BHD
100 CHF42.32890 BHD
250 CHF105.82225 BHD
500 CHF211.64450 BHD
1000 CHF423.28900 BHD
2000 CHF846.57800 BHD
5000 CHF2116.44500 BHD
10000 CHF4232.89000 BHD