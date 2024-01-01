1 Bulgarian lev to Samoan talas

Convert BGN to WST at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
1.53 wst

лв1.000 BGN = WS$1.533 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54191.5419
Low1.49971.4798
Average1.52141.5071
Change2.03%1.93%
1 BGN to WST stats

The performance of BGN to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5419 and a 30 day low of 1.4997. This means the 30 day average was 1.5214. The change for BGN to WST was 2.03.

The performance of BGN to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5419 and a 90 day low of 1.4798. This means the 90 day average was 1.5071. The change for BGN to WST was 1.93.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Samoan Tala
1 BGN1.53333 WST
5 BGN7.66665 WST
10 BGN15.33330 WST
20 BGN30.66660 WST
50 BGN76.66650 WST
100 BGN153.33300 WST
250 BGN383.33250 WST
500 BGN766.66500 WST
1000 BGN1,533.33000 WST
2000 BGN3,066.66000 WST
5000 BGN7,666.65000 WST
10000 BGN15,333.30000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bulgarian Lev
1 WST0.65218 BGN
5 WST3.26089 BGN
10 WST6.52177 BGN
20 WST13.04354 BGN
50 WST32.60885 BGN
100 WST65.21770 BGN
250 WST163.04425 BGN
500 WST326.08850 BGN
1000 WST652.17700 BGN
2000 WST1,304.35400 BGN
5000 WST3,260.88500 BGN
10000 WST6,521.77000 BGN