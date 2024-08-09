Bulgarian lev to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Samoan talas is currently 1.533 today, reflecting a 0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.307% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 1.550 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 1.528 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.617% increase in value.