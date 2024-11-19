Bulgarian lev to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Samoan talas is currently 1.484 today, reflecting a -0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.080% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 1.502 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1.465 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 2.182% increase in value.