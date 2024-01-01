1 thousand Bulgarian levs to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BGN to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
18,085.90 twd

лв1.000 BGN = NT$18.09 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.300318.3003
Low18.048117.6964
Average18.198217.9749
Change0.21%1.29%
View full history

1 BGN to TWD stats

The performance of BGN to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.3003 and a 30 day low of 18.0481. This means the 30 day average was 18.1982. The change for BGN to TWD was 0.21.

The performance of BGN to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.3003 and a 90 day low of 17.6964. This means the 90 day average was 17.9749. The change for BGN to TWD was 1.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BGN18.08590 TWD
5 BGN90.42950 TWD
10 BGN180.85900 TWD
20 BGN361.71800 TWD
50 BGN904.29500 TWD
100 BGN1,808.59000 TWD
250 BGN4,521.47500 TWD
500 BGN9,042.95000 TWD
1000 BGN18,085.90000 TWD
2000 BGN36,171.80000 TWD
5000 BGN90,429.50000 TWD
10000 BGN180,859.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TWD0.05529 BGN
5 TWD0.27646 BGN
10 TWD0.55292 BGN
20 TWD1.10583 BGN
50 TWD2.76459 BGN
100 TWD5.52917 BGN
250 TWD13.82293 BGN
500 TWD27.64585 BGN
1000 TWD55.29170 BGN
2000 TWD110.58340 BGN
5000 TWD276.45850 BGN
10000 TWD552.91700 BGN