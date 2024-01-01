1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Omani rials

Convert BGN to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
214.913 omr

лв1.000 BGN = ر.ع.0.2149 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21560.2156
Low0.21230.2103
Average0.21420.2130
Change0.81%1.38%
1 BGN to OMR stats

The performance of BGN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2156 and a 30 day low of 0.2123. This means the 30 day average was 0.2142. The change for BGN to OMR was 0.81.

The performance of BGN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2156 and a 90 day low of 0.2103. This means the 90 day average was 0.2130. The change for BGN to OMR was 1.38.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Omani Rial
1 BGN0.21491 OMR
5 BGN1.07457 OMR
10 BGN2.14913 OMR
20 BGN4.29826 OMR
50 BGN10.74565 OMR
100 BGN21.49130 OMR
250 BGN53.72825 OMR
500 BGN107.45650 OMR
1000 BGN214.91300 OMR
2000 BGN429.82600 OMR
5000 BGN1,074.56500 OMR
10000 BGN2,149.13000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 OMR4.65306 BGN
5 OMR23.26530 BGN
10 OMR46.53060 BGN
20 OMR93.06120 BGN
50 OMR232.65300 BGN
100 OMR465.30600 BGN
250 OMR1,163.26500 BGN
500 OMR2,326.53000 BGN
1000 OMR4,653.06000 BGN
2000 OMR9,306.12000 BGN
5000 OMR23,265.30000 BGN
10000 OMR46,530.60000 BGN