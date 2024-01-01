1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Omani rials

Convert BGN to OMR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ر.ع.0.2083 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
BGN to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

OMR
1 BGN to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21510.2203
Low0.20730.2073
Average0.21160.2157
Change-2.58%-5.10%
1 BGN to OMR stats

The performance of BGN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2151 and a 30 day low of 0.2073. This means the 30 day average was 0.2116. The change for BGN to OMR was -2.58.

The performance of BGN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2203 and a 90 day low of 0.2073. This means the 90 day average was 0.2157. The change for BGN to OMR was -5.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3981.5331.3380.78918.038
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6221.4170.83519.091
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8260.9060.7910.46610.656
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21111.0970.9580.56412.905

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Omani Rial
1 BGN0.20834 OMR
5 BGN1.04168 OMR
10 BGN2.08336 OMR
20 BGN4.16672 OMR
50 BGN10.41680 OMR
100 BGN20.83360 OMR
250 BGN52.08400 OMR
500 BGN104.16800 OMR
1000 BGN208.33600 OMR
2000 BGN416.67200 OMR
5000 BGN1,041.68000 OMR
10000 BGN2,083.36000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 OMR4.79995 BGN
5 OMR23.99975 BGN
10 OMR47.99950 BGN
20 OMR95.99900 BGN
50 OMR239.99750 BGN
100 OMR479.99500 BGN
250 OMR1,199.98750 BGN
500 OMR2,399.97500 BGN
1000 OMR4,799.95000 BGN
2000 OMR9,599.90000 BGN
5000 OMR23,999.75000 BGN
10000 OMR47,999.50000 BGN