20 Bulgarian levs to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BGN to MVR at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
172.16 mvr

лв1.000 BGN = MVR8.608 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BGN to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.62698.6269
Low8.41548.3149
Average8.49028.4644
Change2.09%1.38%
View full history

1 BGN to MVR stats

The performance of BGN to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6269 and a 30 day low of 8.4154. This means the 30 day average was 8.4902. The change for BGN to MVR was 2.09.

The performance of BGN to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6269 and a 90 day low of 8.3149. This means the 90 day average was 8.4644. The change for BGN to MVR was 1.38.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BGN8.60800 MVR
5 BGN43.04000 MVR
10 BGN86.08000 MVR
20 BGN172.16000 MVR
50 BGN430.40000 MVR
100 BGN860.80000 MVR
250 BGN2,152.00000 MVR
500 BGN4,304.00000 MVR
1000 BGN8,608.00000 MVR
2000 BGN17,216.00000 MVR
5000 BGN43,040.00000 MVR
10000 BGN86,080.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bulgarian Lev
1 MVR0.11617 BGN
5 MVR0.58086 BGN
10 MVR1.16171 BGN
20 MVR2.32342 BGN
50 MVR5.80855 BGN
100 MVR11.61710 BGN
250 MVR29.04275 BGN
500 MVR58.08550 BGN
1000 MVR116.17100 BGN
2000 MVR232.34200 BGN
5000 MVR580.85500 BGN
10000 MVR1,161.71000 BGN