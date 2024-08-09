Bulgarian lev to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 8.608 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 1.470% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 8.636 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 8.482 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -1.330% decrease in value.