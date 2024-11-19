Bulgarian lev to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 8.336 today, reflecting a 1.272% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.988% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 8.365 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 8.193 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.345% increase in value.