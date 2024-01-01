5,000 Bulgarian levs to Cambodian riels

Convert BGN to KHR at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
11,442,150 khr

лв1.000 BGN = ៛2,288 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,299.94002,299.9400
Low2,265.07002,244.0100
Average2,284.94572,270.4901
Change0.49%1.87%
1 BGN to KHR stats

The performance of BGN to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,299.9400 and a 30 day low of 2,265.0700. This means the 30 day average was 2,284.9457. The change for BGN to KHR was 0.49.

The performance of BGN to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,299.9400 and a 90 day low of 2,244.0100. This means the 90 day average was 2,270.4901. The change for BGN to KHR was 1.87.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cambodian Riel
1 BGN2,288.43000 KHR
5 BGN11,442.15000 KHR
10 BGN22,884.30000 KHR
20 BGN45,768.60000 KHR
50 BGN114,421.50000 KHR
100 BGN228,843.00000 KHR
250 BGN572,107.50000 KHR
500 BGN1,144,215.00000 KHR
1000 BGN2,288,430.00000 KHR
2000 BGN4,576,860.00000 KHR
5000 BGN11,442,150.00000 KHR
10000 BGN22,884,300.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bulgarian Lev
1 KHR0.00044 BGN
5 KHR0.00218 BGN
10 KHR0.00437 BGN
20 KHR0.00874 BGN
50 KHR0.02185 BGN
100 KHR0.04370 BGN
250 KHR0.10925 BGN
500 KHR0.21849 BGN
1000 KHR0.43698 BGN
2000 KHR0.87396 BGN
5000 KHR2.18491 BGN
10000 KHR4.36982 BGN