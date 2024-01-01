10 Bangladeshi takas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BDT to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
0.32 ils

Tk1.000 BDT = ₪0.03176 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03260.0326
Low0.03060.0306
Average0.03150.0316
Change1.92%-0.15%
View full history

1 BDT to ILS stats

The performance of BDT to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0326 and a 30 day low of 0.0306. This means the 30 day average was 0.0315. The change for BDT to ILS was 1.92.

The performance of BDT to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0326 and a 90 day low of 0.0306. This means the 90 day average was 0.0316. The change for BDT to ILS was -0.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2630.78383.9471.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5430.85691.6871.4997.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6560.51555.2040.9034.714
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BDT0.03176 ILS
5 BDT0.15878 ILS
10 BDT0.31757 ILS
20 BDT0.63513 ILS
50 BDT1.58783 ILS
100 BDT3.17566 ILS
250 BDT7.93915 ILS
500 BDT15.87830 ILS
1000 BDT31.75660 ILS
2000 BDT63.51320 ILS
5000 BDT158.78300 ILS
10000 BDT317.56600 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ILS31.48950 BDT
5 ILS157.44750 BDT
10 ILS314.89500 BDT
20 ILS629.79000 BDT
50 ILS1,574.47500 BDT
100 ILS3,148.95000 BDT
250 ILS7,872.37500 BDT
500 ILS15,744.75000 BDT
1000 ILS31,489.50000 BDT
2000 ILS62,979.00000 BDT
5000 ILS157,447.50000 BDT
10000 ILS314,895.00000 BDT