1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Israeli new sheqels
Convert BDT to ILS at the real exchange rate
|1 BDT to ILS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0326
|0.0326
|Low
|0.0306
|0.0306
|Average
|0.0315
|0.0316
|Change
|1.92%
|-0.15%
1 BDT to ILS stats
The performance of BDT to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0326 and a 30 day low of 0.0306. This means the 30 day average was 0.0315. The change for BDT to ILS was 1.92.
The performance of BDT to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0326 and a 90 day low of 0.0306. This means the 90 day average was 0.0316. The change for BDT to ILS was -0.15.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 ILS
|31.48950 BDT
|5 ILS
|157.44750 BDT
|10 ILS
|314.89500 BDT
|20 ILS
|629.79000 BDT
|50 ILS
|1,574.47500 BDT
|100 ILS
|3,148.95000 BDT
|250 ILS
|7,872.37500 BDT
|500 ILS
|15,744.75000 BDT
|1000 ILS
|31,489.50000 BDT
|2000 ILS
|62,979.00000 BDT
|5000 ILS
|157,447.50000 BDT
|10000 ILS
|314,895.00000 BDT