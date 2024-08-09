Bangladeshi taka to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.032 today, reflecting a -1.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -1.910% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.033 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 0.032 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 2.346% increase in value.