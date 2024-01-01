50 Bangladeshi takas to Hungarian forints
Convert BDT to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 BDT to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.1266
|3.1704
|Low
|3.0443
|3.0195
|Average
|3.0778
|3.0884
|Change
|-0.57%
|-0.32%
1 BDT to HUF stats
The performance of BDT to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1266 and a 30 day low of 3.0443. This means the 30 day average was 3.0778. The change for BDT to HUF was -0.57.
The performance of BDT to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1704 and a 90 day low of 3.0195. This means the 90 day average was 3.0884. The change for BDT to HUF was -0.32.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bangladeshi Taka
|2000 HUF
|650.49800 BDT
|5000 HUF
|1,626.24500 BDT
|10000 HUF
|3,252.49000 BDT
|15000 HUF
|4,878.73500 BDT
|20000 HUF
|6,504.98000 BDT
|30000 HUF
|9,757.47000 BDT
|40000 HUF
|13,009.96000 BDT
|50000 HUF
|16,262.45000 BDT
|60000 HUF
|19,514.94000 BDT
|100000 HUF
|32,524.90000 BDT
|150000 HUF
|48,787.35000 BDT
|200000 HUF
|65,049.80000 BDT