10 thousand Hungarian forints to Bangladeshi takas

Convert HUF to BDT at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
3,352.89 bdt

Ft1.000 HUF = Tk0.3353 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 HUF to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33940.3394
Low0.32190.3154
Average0.33130.3252
Change4.16%2.76%
View full history

1 HUF to BDT stats

The performance of HUF to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3394 and a 30 day low of 0.3219. This means the 30 day average was 0.3313. The change for HUF to BDT was 4.16.

The performance of HUF to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3394 and a 90 day low of 0.3154. This means the 90 day average was 0.3252. The change for HUF to BDT was 2.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9050.7621.3551.30917.92583.9521.484
1 EUR1.10510.8411.4961.44619.80192.7371.64
1 GBP1.3131.18911.7781.71823.533110.2161.949
1 CAD0.7380.6680.56210.96613.23361.9781.096

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bangladeshi Taka
2000 HUF670.57800 BDT
5000 HUF1,676.44500 BDT
10000 HUF3,352.89000 BDT
15000 HUF5,029.33500 BDT
20000 HUF6,705.78000 BDT
30000 HUF10,058.67000 BDT
40000 HUF13,411.56000 BDT
50000 HUF16,764.45000 BDT
60000 HUF20,117.34000 BDT
100000 HUF33,528.90000 BDT
150000 HUF50,293.35000 BDT
200000 HUF67,057.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hungarian Forint
1 BDT2.98251 HUF
5 BDT14.91255 HUF
10 BDT29.82510 HUF
20 BDT59.65020 HUF
50 BDT149.12550 HUF
100 BDT298.25100 HUF
250 BDT745.62750 HUF
500 BDT1,491.25500 HUF
1000 BDT2,982.51000 HUF
2000 BDT5,965.02000 HUF
5000 BDT14,912.55000 HUF
10000 BDT29,825.10000 HUF