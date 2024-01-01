1 Bangladeshi taka to Hungarian forints

Convert BDT to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
3 huf

Tk1.000 BDT = Ft3.075 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
BDT to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.12663.1704
Low3.04433.0195
Average3.07783.0884
Change-0.57%-0.32%
View full history

1 BDT to HUF stats

The performance of BDT to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1266 and a 30 day low of 3.0443. This means the 30 day average was 3.0778. The change for BDT to HUF was -0.57.

The performance of BDT to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1704 and a 90 day low of 3.0195. This means the 90 day average was 3.0884. The change for BDT to HUF was -0.32.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hungarian Forint
1 BDT3.07477 HUF
5 BDT15.37385 HUF
10 BDT30.74770 HUF
20 BDT61.49540 HUF
50 BDT153.73850 HUF
100 BDT307.47700 HUF
250 BDT768.69250 HUF
500 BDT1,537.38500 HUF
1000 BDT3,074.77000 HUF
2000 BDT6,149.54000 HUF
5000 BDT15,373.85000 HUF
10000 BDT30,747.70000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bangladeshi Taka
2000 HUF650.45600 BDT
5000 HUF1,626.14000 BDT
10000 HUF3,252.28000 BDT
15000 HUF4,878.42000 BDT
20000 HUF6,504.56000 BDT
30000 HUF9,756.84000 BDT
40000 HUF13,009.12000 BDT
50000 HUF16,261.40000 BDT
60000 HUF19,513.68000 BDT
100000 HUF32,522.80000 BDT
150000 HUF48,784.20000 BDT
200000 HUF65,045.60000 BDT