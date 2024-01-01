5 Bangladeshi takas to Azerbaijani manats

Convert BDT to AZN at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.07 azn

Tk1.000 BDT = man.0.01447 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01450.0146
Low0.01450.0145
Average0.01450.0145
Change0.09%-0.61%
View full history

1 BDT to AZN stats

The performance of BDT to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0145 and a 30 day low of 0.0145. This means the 30 day average was 0.0145. The change for BDT to AZN was 0.09.

The performance of BDT to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0146 and a 90 day low of 0.0145. This means the 90 day average was 0.0145. The change for BDT to AZN was -0.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2730.78483.951.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5330.85691.6611.4997.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6340.51555.1640.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BDT0.01447 AZN
5 BDT0.07236 AZN
10 BDT0.14472 AZN
20 BDT0.28944 AZN
50 BDT0.72361 AZN
100 BDT1.44722 AZN
250 BDT3.61805 AZN
500 BDT7.23610 AZN
1000 BDT14.47220 AZN
2000 BDT28.94440 AZN
5000 BDT72.36100 AZN
10000 BDT144.72200 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AZN69.09810 BDT
5 AZN345.49050 BDT
10 AZN690.98100 BDT
20 AZN1,381.96200 BDT
50 AZN3,454.90500 BDT
100 AZN6,909.81000 BDT
250 AZN17,274.52500 BDT
500 AZN34,549.05000 BDT
1000 AZN69,098.10000 BDT
2000 AZN138,196.20000 BDT
5000 AZN345,490.50000 BDT
10000 AZN690,981.00000 BDT