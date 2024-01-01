250 Bangladeshi takas to Australian dollars

Convert BDT to AUD at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
3.24 aud

Tk1.000 BDT = A$0.01296 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
BDT to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01310.0131
Low0.01260.0126
Average0.01290.0128
Change2.81%-0.09%
1 BDT to AUD stats

The performance of BDT to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0131 and a 30 day low of 0.0126. This means the 30 day average was 0.0129. The change for BDT to AUD was 2.81.

The performance of BDT to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0126. This means the 90 day average was 0.0128. The change for BDT to AUD was -0.09.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2710.78483.9491.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5390.85691.6731.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6350.51555.1670.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Australian Dollar
1 BDT0.01296 AUD
5 BDT0.06480 AUD
10 BDT0.12960 AUD
20 BDT0.25920 AUD
50 BDT0.64801 AUD
100 BDT1.29602 AUD
250 BDT3.24005 AUD
500 BDT6.48010 AUD
1000 BDT12.96020 AUD
2000 BDT25.92040 AUD
5000 BDT64.80100 AUD
10000 BDT129.60200 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AUD77.15930 BDT
5 AUD385.79650 BDT
10 AUD771.59300 BDT
20 AUD1,543.18600 BDT
50 AUD3,857.96500 BDT
100 AUD7,715.93000 BDT
250 AUD19,289.82500 BDT
500 AUD38,579.65000 BDT
1000 AUD77,159.30000 BDT
2000 AUD154,318.60000 BDT
5000 AUD385,796.50000 BDT
10000 AUD771,593.00000 BDT