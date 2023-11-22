500 Australian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert AUD to BDT at the real exchange rate

500 aud
36234.65 bdt

1.00000 AUD = 72.46930 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
How to convert Australian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AUD72.46930 BDT
5 AUD362.34650 BDT
10 AUD724.69300 BDT
20 AUD1449.38600 BDT
50 AUD3623.46500 BDT
100 AUD7246.93000 BDT
250 AUD18117.32500 BDT
500 AUD36234.65000 BDT
1000 AUD72469.30000 BDT
2000 AUD144938.60000 BDT
5000 AUD362346.50000 BDT
10000 AUD724693.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Australian Dollar
1 BDT0.01380 AUD
5 BDT0.06900 AUD
10 BDT0.13799 AUD
20 BDT0.27598 AUD
50 BDT0.68995 AUD
100 BDT1.37990 AUD
250 BDT3.44975 AUD
500 BDT6.89950 AUD
1000 BDT13.79900 AUD
2000 BDT27.59800 AUD
5000 BDT68.99500 AUD
10000 BDT137.99000 AUD