5 Barbadian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BBD to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 bbd
101.75 uah

Bds$1.000 BBD = ₴20.35 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BBD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BBD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.600020.6000
Low20.225019.6000
Average20.435820.1705
Change0.62%3.30%
View full history

1 BBD to UAH stats

The performance of BBD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.6000 and a 30 day low of 20.2250. This means the 30 day average was 20.4358. The change for BBD to UAH was 0.62.

The performance of BBD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6000 and a 90 day low of 19.6000. This means the 90 day average was 20.1705. The change for BBD to UAH was 3.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3240.91618.3210.7841.3731,586.8183.95
1 SGD0.75510.69213.8410.5921.0381,198.7763.421
1 EUR1.0921.445120.0040.8561.4991,732.5691.661
1 ZAR0.0550.0720.0510.0430.07586.6124.582

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BBD20.35000 UAH
5 BBD101.75000 UAH
10 BBD203.50000 UAH
20 BBD407.00000 UAH
50 BBD1,017.50000 UAH
100 BBD2,035.00000 UAH
250 BBD5,087.50000 UAH
500 BBD10,175.00000 UAH
1000 BBD20,350.00000 UAH
2000 BBD40,700.00000 UAH
5000 BBD101,750.00000 UAH
10000 BBD203,500.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Barbadian Dollar
1 UAH0.04914 BBD
5 UAH0.24570 BBD
10 UAH0.49140 BBD
20 UAH0.98280 BBD
50 UAH2.45700 BBD
100 UAH4.91400 BBD
250 UAH12.28500 BBD
500 UAH24.57000 BBD
1000 UAH49.14000 BBD
2000 UAH98.28000 BBD
5000 UAH245.70000 BBD
10000 UAH491.40000 BBD