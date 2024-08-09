Barbadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Barbadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias history summary. This is the Barbadian dollar (BBD) to Ukrainian hryvnias (UAH) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BBD and UAH historical data from 09-08-2019 to 09-08-2024.
Barbadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 20.350 today, reflecting a 0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.489% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 20.450 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 20.325 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.244% decrease in value.
