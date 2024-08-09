Barbadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 20.350 today, reflecting a 0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.489% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 20.450 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 20.325 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.244% decrease in value.