바베이도스 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 20.175 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.248% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 20.225 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 20.125 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.247% decrease in value.