Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BAM to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
154,559 pkr

1.000 BAM = 154.6 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.1891.4751.6640.96618.267
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5631.7271.9471.13121.381
1 USD0.9220.787183.1241.361.5330.8916.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Pakistani Rupee
1 BAM154.55900 PKR
5 BAM772.79500 PKR
10 BAM1,545.59000 PKR
20 BAM3,091.18000 PKR
50 BAM7,727.95000 PKR
100 BAM15,455.90000 PKR
250 BAM38,639.75000 PKR
500 BAM77,279.50000 PKR
1000 BAM154,559.00000 PKR
2000 BAM309,118.00000 PKR
5000 BAM772,795.00000 PKR
10000 BAM1,545,590.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PKR0.00647 BAM
5 PKR0.03235 BAM
10 PKR0.06470 BAM
20 PKR0.12940 BAM
50 PKR0.32350 BAM
100 PKR0.64700 BAM
250 PKR1.61751 BAM
500 PKR3.23501 BAM
1000 PKR6.47003 BAM
2000 PKR12.94006 BAM
5000 PKR32.35015 BAM
10000 PKR64.70030 BAM