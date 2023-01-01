Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BAM to PKR at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
158864 pkr

1.00000 BAM = 158.86400 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:03
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Pakistani Rupee
1 BAM158.86400 PKR
5 BAM794.32000 PKR
10 BAM1588.64000 PKR
20 BAM3177.28000 PKR
50 BAM7943.20000 PKR
100 BAM15886.40000 PKR
250 BAM39716.00000 PKR
500 BAM79432.00000 PKR
1000 BAM158864.00000 PKR
2000 BAM317728.00000 PKR
5000 BAM794320.00000 PKR
10000 BAM1588640.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PKR0.00629 BAM
5 PKR0.03147 BAM
10 PKR0.06295 BAM
20 PKR0.12589 BAM
50 PKR0.31473 BAM
100 PKR0.62947 BAM
250 PKR1.57367 BAM
500 PKR3.14735 BAM
1000 PKR6.29469 BAM
2000 PKR12.58938 BAM
5000 PKR31.47345 BAM
10000 PKR62.94690 BAM