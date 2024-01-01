Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BAM to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,054.26 pen

1.000 BAM = 2.054 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.1941.4751.6640.96618.272
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5721.7271.9481.13121.387
1 USD0.9220.787183.1241.361.5340.8916.84
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BAM2.05426 PEN
5 BAM10.27130 PEN
10 BAM20.54260 PEN
20 BAM41.08520 PEN
50 BAM102.71300 PEN
100 BAM205.42600 PEN
250 BAM513.56500 PEN
500 BAM1,027.13000 PEN
1000 BAM2,054.26000 PEN
2000 BAM4,108.52000 PEN
5000 BAM10,271.30000 PEN
10000 BAM20,542.60000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PEN0.48679 BAM
5 PEN2.43397 BAM
10 PEN4.86794 BAM
20 PEN9.73588 BAM
50 PEN24.33970 BAM
100 PEN48.67940 BAM
250 PEN121.69850 BAM
500 PEN243.39700 BAM
1000 PEN486.79400 BAM
2000 PEN973.58800 BAM
5000 PEN2,433.97000 BAM
10000 PEN4,867.94000 BAM